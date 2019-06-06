Geneva Kerby Davis, 94, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Grant Center Nursing Home in Williamstown.
Survivors include her sons, Marvin Davis of Demossville, Kenny Davis and Michael Davis, both of Williamstown; a sister, Elladean Dougherty of Fayette, Missouri; sev-en grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held June 9 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in William-stown.
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from June 13 to June 17, 2019