Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Donahue Bowen. View Sign Service Information Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials 310 West Shelby Street Falmouth , KY 41040 (859)-654-3306 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Donahue Bowen, 95, of DeMossville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home. Born on Sept. 17, 1924 in Carter County, KY, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Amy Pettit Donahue.

Geneva was a homemaker, a former employee of Wyatt's Super-Valu in Falmouth, and she cared for many friends and family in their homes. On Oct. 24, 1945, she married Randall Lee Bowen, and her dear husband of 58 years preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2003.

For over 60 years, she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Pendleton County, where she was active in Sunday

School and discipleship programs. She and Randall were custodians at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for over 25 years.

She is survived by seven children: Mary Lou (Carl) Gray, Teddie (Gail) Bowen, Freddie (Sharon) Bowen, Randall Jr. (Velma) Bowen, Dollie (Clinton) Gray, Eddie Bowen, and Tim (Becky) Bowen; 13 grandchildren: Missy (Danny) York, Stacy (Elisa) Gray, Greg (Misty) Bowen, Chad (Rhonda) Bowen, Amber (Brian) Burgemeir, Amy (Charles) Little, Aaron Bowen, Charity (Ryan) Fannon, Dustin Bowen, Erin (Nathan) Colson, Kyle (Jessica) Bowen, Lindsay Bowen, and Mikayla Bowen; 15 great

grandchildren: Hailey (Codi) Krebs, Molly Burgemeir, Zak Bowen, Mary Kate Shoemaker, Maggie Burgemeir, Tucker Gray, Tanner Gray, Sydney Shoemaker, Bella Bowen, Leah Fannon, Logan Fannon, Luke Colson, Levi Colson, Lincoln Bowen, and Hawk Bowen; and one great great grandchild, Kayden Krebs; one sister, Hazel Donahue of California; and a host of extended

family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 12 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, DeMossville. Bro. Mark Boettcher and Bro. Mike Flynn officiated.

Interment took place

at the Pleasant Ridge

Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested

to the Hospice of Hope:

909 Kenton Station Drive,

Maysville, KY 41056.

Woodhead Funeral Home,

Falmouth served the family.

Online condolences

may be sent to the family

at www.woodheadfuneralhome.

com Geneva Donahue Bowen, 95, of DeMossville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home. Born on Sept. 17, 1924 in Carter County, KY, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Amy Pettit Donahue.Geneva was a homemaker, a former employee of Wyatt's Super-Valu in Falmouth, and she cared for many friends and family in their homes. On Oct. 24, 1945, she married Randall Lee Bowen, and her dear husband of 58 years preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2003.For over 60 years, she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Pendleton County, where she was active in SundaySchool and discipleship programs. She and Randall were custodians at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for over 25 years.She is survived by seven children: Mary Lou (Carl) Gray, Teddie (Gail) Bowen, Freddie (Sharon) Bowen, Randall Jr. (Velma) Bowen, Dollie (Clinton) Gray, Eddie Bowen, and Tim (Becky) Bowen; 13 grandchildren: Missy (Danny) York, Stacy (Elisa) Gray, Greg (Misty) Bowen, Chad (Rhonda) Bowen, Amber (Brian) Burgemeir, Amy (Charles) Little, Aaron Bowen, Charity (Ryan) Fannon, Dustin Bowen, Erin (Nathan) Colson, Kyle (Jessica) Bowen, Lindsay Bowen, and Mikayla Bowen; 15 greatgrandchildren: Hailey (Codi) Krebs, Molly Burgemeir, Zak Bowen, Mary Kate Shoemaker, Maggie Burgemeir, Tucker Gray, Tanner Gray, Sydney Shoemaker, Bella Bowen, Leah Fannon, Logan Fannon, Luke Colson, Levi Colson, Lincoln Bowen, and Hawk Bowen; and one great great grandchild, Kayden Krebs; one sister, Hazel Donahue of California; and a host of extendedfamily and friends.Funeral services were held on Oct. 12 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, DeMossville. Bro. Mark Boettcher and Bro. Mike Flynn officiated.Interment took placeat the Pleasant RidgeCemetery.Memorials are suggestedto the Hospice of Hope:909 Kenton Station Drive,Maysville, KY 41056.Woodhead Funeral Home,Falmouth served the family.Online condolencesmay be sent to the familyat www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Grant County News on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close