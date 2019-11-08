|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Donahue Bowen.
Geneva Donahue Bowen, 95, of DeMossville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home. Born on Sept. 17, 1924 in Carter County, KY, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Amy Pettit Donahue.
Geneva was a homemaker, a former employee of Wyatt's Super-Valu in Falmouth, and she cared for many friends and family in their homes. On Oct. 24, 1945, she married Randall Lee Bowen, and her dear husband of 58 years preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2003.
For over 60 years, she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Pendleton County, where she was active in Sunday
School and discipleship programs. She and Randall were custodians at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for over 25 years.
She is survived by seven children: Mary Lou (Carl) Gray, Teddie (Gail) Bowen, Freddie (Sharon) Bowen, Randall Jr. (Velma) Bowen, Dollie (Clinton) Gray, Eddie Bowen, and Tim (Becky) Bowen; 13 grandchildren: Missy (Danny) York, Stacy (Elisa) Gray, Greg (Misty) Bowen, Chad (Rhonda) Bowen, Amber (Brian) Burgemeir, Amy (Charles) Little, Aaron Bowen, Charity (Ryan) Fannon, Dustin Bowen, Erin (Nathan) Colson, Kyle (Jessica) Bowen, Lindsay Bowen, and Mikayla Bowen; 15 great
grandchildren: Hailey (Codi) Krebs, Molly Burgemeir, Zak Bowen, Mary Kate Shoemaker, Maggie Burgemeir, Tucker Gray, Tanner Gray, Sydney Shoemaker, Bella Bowen, Leah Fannon, Logan Fannon, Luke Colson, Levi Colson, Lincoln Bowen, and Hawk Bowen; and one great great grandchild, Kayden Krebs; one sister, Hazel Donahue of California; and a host of extended
family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Oct. 12 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, DeMossville. Bro. Mark Boettcher and Bro. Mike Flynn officiated.
Interment took place
at the Pleasant Ridge
Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested
to the Hospice of Hope:
909 Kenton Station Drive,
Maysville, KY 41056.
Woodhead Funeral Home,
Falmouth served the family.
Online condolences
may be sent to the family
at www.woodheadfuneralhome.
com
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|