Geneva Mardis Herron, 88, of Williamstown, died Friday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Edgewood.
She was the daughter of the late Clyde L. and Area Emmaline Cleveland Mardis.
Survivors include her two daughters, Donna Faye Smith and Carol Jane Garrison, both of Williamstown; a brother, Bernard Mardis of Williamstown; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Wednesday Sept. 4 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home.
Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown.
