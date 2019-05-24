Gerald Harmon Luttrell, 71, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Edgewood.
He was the son of the late Myrtle Anderson Elmore.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Joyce Davidson; a son, Robert Wayne Luttrell of Crittenden; a brother, Billy Luttrell of Pendleton County; two sisters, Brenda Hass of Pennsylvania and Linda Lindon of Warsaw; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sherman Full Gospel Assembly in Dry Ridge.
Burial was in the Crittenden Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from May 30 to June 3, 2019