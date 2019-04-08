Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine F. "Jerri" Colson. View Sign



Geraldine F. "Jerri" Colson, 78, of Corinth, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Universi-ty of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was retired from factory quality control work and she was a long-time member of the Antioch Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper "Jackie" Colson; a brother, James Wells and a sister, Wanda ArnoldSurvivors include two stepsons, Rick Colson of Syracuse, New York and Kenny Colson of Crittenden; a brother, Max Lawrence of Winchester, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jessica Colson, Jennifer Colson and Christie Colson and a great grandson, Jasper Jonathan Colson.Funeral services were held April 9 at the Antioch Church of Christ in Corinth.Burial was in the Antioch Church Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to the Antioch Church of Christ or to the Gideons. Online condo-lences may be sent to www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Grant County News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 22, 2019

