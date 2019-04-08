Geraldine F. "Jerri" Colson

Geraldine F. "Jerri" Colson, 78, of Corinth, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Universi-ty of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was retired from factory quality control work and she was a long-time member of the Antioch Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper "Jackie" Colson; a brother, James Wells and a sister, Wanda Arnold
Survivors include two stepsons, Rick Colson of Syracuse, New York and Kenny Colson of Crittenden; a brother, Max Lawrence of Winchester, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jessica Colson, Jennifer Colson and Christie Colson and a great grandson, Jasper Jonathan Colson.
Funeral services were held April 9 at the Antioch Church of Christ in Corinth.
Burial was in the Antioch Church Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Antioch Church of Christ or to the Gideons.

