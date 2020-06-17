Glenn Edward Wilson, 77, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Lexington.

Mr. Wilson was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Jessamine County, Kentucky in the same house his mother was born in. He was the son of the late Milton Edward and Juanita House Wilson.

Glenn retired from Ockerman Middle School in Florence in 1995, after teaching Industrial Arts for 29 years.

He was also the former owner/operator of first, Antiseptic Sanitation, then Grant County Septic Service for 37 years. Glenn was always very artistic and creative and could build just about anything with his hands.

On July 18, 1981, he was united in marriage to Julie Pinkstaff Wilson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son James Grant Wilson of Lexington; a brother, Allen Arthur Wilson (Chris Flohre) of Dunnellon, FL; two nieces, Carrie Lynn Wilson of Charlotte, NC and Heather Leigh Baker of Knoxville, TN; great nephew and niece, Kaleb Baker and Hannah Baker; and many cousins, dear friends, "daughters", "sons" and "grandchildren".

Glenn was always known as "everybody's favorite" and the life of the party with his "corny" jokes.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden. Funeral services will be at Noon Thursday, June 18, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Center Foundation, Roach Bldg-CC160, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40536.

Glenn's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for the assistance they gave in bringing Glenn back home to allow a Kentucky Boy to die at home.



