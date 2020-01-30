Gordon Baker, 83, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood after a brief illness.
He was the son of the late William and Pearl Campbell Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Ada Frances; a daughter, Diana Huesman of Dry Ridge; four sons, Mark Baker of Independence, Mike Baker of Dry Ridge, Gordon Baker, Jr. of Morningview and William Baker of Dry Ridge; a brother, Lee Baker of Cincinnati, and a sister, Della Mae Quatman of Williamstown. 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren also survive, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six brothers; Nelson, Forrest, Bob, Fred, Jimmy and Jack Baker and four sisters; Ella Mobley, Nola Baker, Estella Baker and Ina Allen.
Funeral services were held Jan. 30 at Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown. Burial was in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery, North in Williamstown with full Military Honors.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 30, 2020