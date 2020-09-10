1/
Gregory A. Biffle
1987 - 2020
Gregory A. Biffle, 33, died Monday, August 31, 2020. 
He was born in Edgewood on Feb. 27, 1987, to Scot and Jeanette, of Grant County. 
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelly and his children, Aiden, Gavin, Isabella, Kyra, Xaiver and Jeanette. 
He is also survived by his siblings, Amanda, Amber, Heather, Jenniffer, Emily and Olivia; grandparents, Billy and Imogene and several nieces and nephews. 
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

Published in Grant County News from Sep. 10 to Oct. 9, 2020.
