Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Gregory's life story with friends and family

Share Gregory's life story with friends and family



He was born in Edgewood on Feb. 27, 1987, to Scot and Jeanette, of Grant County.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelly and his children, Aiden, Gavin, Isabella, Kyra, Xaiver and Jeanette.

He is also survived by his siblings, Amanda, Amber, Heather, Jenniffer, Emily and Olivia; grandparents, Billy and Imogene and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to Gregory A. Biffle, 33, died Monday, August 31, 2020.He was born in Edgewood on Feb. 27, 1987, to Scot and Jeanette, of Grant County.Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelly and his children, Aiden, Gavin, Isabella, Kyra, Xaiver and Jeanette.He is also survived by his siblings, Amanda, Amber, Heather, Jenniffer, Emily and Olivia; grandparents, Billy and Imogene and several nieces and nephews.Services were held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store