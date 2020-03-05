H. Roscoe Adams, 96, formerly of Williamstown, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Dalton, GA.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired minister having served at Fairview Christian Church in Williamstown and many other churches in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.
His wife, Dorothy Trumbo Adams, preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Carter of Dalton, GA and Sarah Harvey of Huntington, IN; a granddaughter, Claire Harvey of Huntington, IN; and a grandson, William Harvey of Huntington, IN. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 5, 2020