Harold Wayne "Wink" Kinman
1927 - 2020
Harold Wayne "Wink" Kinman, 93, of Florence, formerly of Grant County, died Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, at the residence of his daughter.
Born Aug. 26, 1927 in the Holbrook Community of Grant County, he was the son of the late Johnny Washington and Elzora Stewart Kinman.
On May 15, 1948, "Wink" was united in marriage to the former Oretha "Rita" Ward; she preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2017, after 69 years of marriage. He was a foreman at General Motors in Norwood; he retired in 1979. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army,during the WWII era, earning the rank of Corporal; before entering the Army he previously served in the Merchant Marines.
Harold had a genuine love for U.K. Basketball, RV camping, card playing and playing bluegrass music on his guitar at all the family reunions. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Concord Baptist Church in Grant County.
Harold leaves to carry on his legacy, daughters, Jane (late Marty) Deye of Crescent Springs; Tammy (Randy) Harris of Tustin, CA and a daughter-in-law, Linda (late Steve) Kinman of Union. Eight grandchildren also survive: Jenny (Greg Evans) Charlton, Nikki Wells, Jesse (Doug) Brown, Justin (Brittany) Kinman, Britta (Andy) Wulfeck, Abby (Evan) Sherwood, Matt Deye and Ben (Sarah) Harris, along with four great-grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Carter Kinman, Colt Kinman and Olive Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by sons, Steve Kinman and John Wayne Kinman; three brothers, Charlie Kinman, Herman Kinman, Bill Kinman and a sister, Christine Osborne.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Oct. 26 at the chapel of Stanley Funeral Homes with Rev. Chuck Myser officiating.
Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in "Wink's" memory to: St. Elizabeth Hospice in care of Stanley Funeral Homes   P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097

Published in Grant County News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
October 24, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Wink and his family . I loved his smile and quick wit. I am sorry I can't be at the service but my heart and thoughts are with you.
Pat kinman
