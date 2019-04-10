Hazel Frances Brown Davis, 93, of Williamstown, died Monday, April 8, 2019 in Williamstown.
She was the daughter of the late Herman and Nancy Miller Brown.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Thompson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Linda Ovadia of Campo, California and Pamela Justice of Williamstown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Stokes, Jr. of Richwood, Ohio and two sisters, Dessie Keller of The Villages, Florida and Joann Webb of Elizabethtown.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 12 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Published in Grant County News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019