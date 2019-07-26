Howard "Gilbert" Mann, 83, of Crittenden, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Gardnersville to the late, Howard Taft and Erma Mangold Mann.
He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Coppage Construction after 40 years as a general superintendent.
He has been a devoted member of Wilmington Baptist Church for 60 plus years serving as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher.
He had a passion for farming and enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bryce Mann.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores Mann of Crittenden; a nephew, who he raised as his own, David (Sarah) Mann; a brother, Paul (Pam) Mann; grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Mann and Eli (Jaimie) Mann; great grandchildren, Lilah, Benton and Walker and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 28 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral services were held at Wilmington Baptist Church in Demossville.
Burial was in the Gardnersville Cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are suggested in Gilbert's name to Wilmington Baptist Church or to Gardnersville Cemetery, 3353 Center Ridge Rd. Demossville, KY 41033.
For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, 2019