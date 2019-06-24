Howard W. McKenney, 77, of Corinth, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Parr McKenney, a step son, Jason Jones of Corinth, two step daughters, Jennifer Rader of Corinth and Kristi Gillispie of Crittenden; six step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth.
Burial will be in the Raven Creek Cemetery in Harrison County.
Published in Grant County News from June 27 to July 1, 2019