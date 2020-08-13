Ila Wayne Sebastian Yelton, 81, of Dry Ridge, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Manford and Lila Marie House Sebastian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Yelton in 2001.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Alexander of Dry Ridge; a granddaughter, Lyndsey Paynter of Covington; a brother, Joe Sebastian of Independence; a step-grandson, Ronald Sheriff of Dry Ridge; a niece, Denise Parrott of Anderson, NC and a nephew, Donald Sebastian (Crystal) of Independence.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Dry Ridge.

