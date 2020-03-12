Jackie Glenn Rose, 85, of Dry Ridge, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born in Owen County, he was the son of the late James and Elodia Tingle Rose.
"Jack" was an avid sports fan; he played basketball at New Liberty School for three years. After completing all requirements from Southern Ohio College, he became a millwright. He immediately went to work for Cincinnati Gilbert Tool Machinery; he later worked for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, TN.
In later years, he became the Director of Maintenance for the Housing Authority of both Williamstown and Falmouth. Much of Jack's enjoyment of life came from being a motorcycle enthusiast, flipping houses and trading cars. He was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Corinth Baptist Church.
He was the widower of Frances Patterson Rose and Mattie Omega Hellard Rose. He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters, Janet (Lee) Faulkner of Williamstown, Tonda (Ralph) Johnson of Bradenton, FL, Dana (Richard) Kelly of Bradenton, FL, Teresa (Michael) Dunn of Frankfort and Sherry (Tim) Stephens of Revelo, KY; a son, Duane (Elizabeth) Leffew of Clinton, TN; four brothers, Gary (Judy) Rose of Harrodsburg, KY, Danny Rose of Albuquerque, Mexico, Ricky Rose of Williamstown, Michael Rose of Williamstown and two sisters, Rosemary Wainscott of Pawleys Island, SC and Phyllis (Eli) Wolfinbarger of Owenton. Fourteen grandchildren also survive, along with 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stanley Funeral Homes – Williamstown. Funeral services will be conducted beginning at noon Thursday, March 12 at the funeral home with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating. Burial will be in the Owenton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the .
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020