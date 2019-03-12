James T. Henage, 79, of Dry Ridge, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at home.
He was retired from General Motors, was a charter member and elder at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ.
Survivors include by his wife of 57 years, Billie Jo Arthur Henage of Dry Ridge; a son, Todd (Diane) Henage of Dry Ridge; a daughter, Nancy (Doug) Bradley of Crittenden; two brothers, Larry J. Henage of Covington and Rogan L. Henage of New Columbus; a step brother, Eddie (Jeanette) Dempsey of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Jeremy Todd (Amy) Henage, Rachel Erin (Jordan) Beach, Caleb Daniel Bradley and Elayna Brooke Bradley and one great grandchild, Maci Jean Beach.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden.
Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.
Memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ Missions.
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 25, 2019