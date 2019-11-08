Janice Patricia Mullins Dills, 74, died Sept. 28, 2019 in Florence, Kentucky.
She was the daughter of the late John Henry and Helen Rosella Robinson Mullins.
She was preceded in death by two sons: James Russell Lawrence and Kevin Thomas Lawrence.
Janice is survived by a son, Patrick Carl Dills of Dry Ridge; daughters, Susan Renee Lawrence of Goshen, OH and Megan Marie Dills of Crittenden; brothers: John Mullins, Roger Mullins, Marvin Mullins and Jim Mullins, all of Dry Ridge; sisters, Judy Knight, Marie Arnold, Nancy Sydnor and Glenna Jordan all of Dry Ridge; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m.
Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 3, 2019