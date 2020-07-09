Jeffrey McClurg, 57, of Demossville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.
Jeffrey was born in Covington on Jan 21, 1963, son of Jerry (Wanda) McClurg and Brenda (Kenny) Simpson Carney.
Jeffrey liked to race at Thorn Hill, loved attending Cruise In and his Muscle Cars especially the Camaro and Firebird. He also was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton County High School.
He is preceded in death by his grandchild Salem Caudill.
Along with his parents, survivors include his wife, Stefanie Caudill McClurg; children Jacob (Brittany) McClurg, Joshua (Julia) McClurg, Chad (Kayla) Caudill, Ashley (Michael) Gosney and Megan (David North) Caudill; Mother and Father-in-law Gene and Edna Caudill; a sister, Karen McClurg and grandchildren Graham and Henry McClurg, Malia, Alayna and Makenna Gosney, River and Theory Caudill.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212.
