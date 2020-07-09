1/1
Jeffrey McClurg
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey McClurg, 57, of Demossville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.
Jeffrey was born in Covington on Jan 21, 1963, son of Jerry (Wanda) McClurg and Brenda (Kenny) Simpson Carney.
Jeffrey liked to race at Thorn Hill, loved attending Cruise In and his Muscle Cars especially the Camaro and Firebird. He also was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton County High School.
He is preceded in death by his grandchild Salem Caudill.
 Along with his parents, survivors include his wife, Stefanie Caudill McClurg; children Jacob (Brittany) McClurg, Joshua (Julia) McClurg, Chad (Kayla) Caudill, Ashley (Michael) Gosney and Megan (David North) Caudill; Mother and Father-in-law Gene and Edna Caudill; a sister, Karen McClurg and grandchildren Graham and Henry McClurg, Malia, Alayna and Makenna Gosney, River and Theory Caudill.
 Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212.
 Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Jul. 9 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved