Jeremy Lee Wainscott, 49, of Corinth, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Corinth.

He was born Nov. 8, 1970 in Georgetown.

He was the son of the late Billy Ray and Henrietta Games Wainscott.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Bubby Wainscott.

Surviving is a son, William Logan Waincscott of Crittenden; a daughter, Ashley Wainscott of Corinth; a brother, Steve Combs of Corinth; two sisters, Judy Nunnelley, of Sparta and Sandra Ousley of Corinth and three grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date.

