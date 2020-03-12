Jessica Anne Galvin Faulkner, 38, of Derwood, MD., and formerly of Northern Kentucky, died at home March 2.
She was a waitress for many years and had worked for the Cracker Barrel Restaurants. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Williamstown.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael L. ("Mike" "Apple") Galvin and her brother, Mike Galvin.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua C. Faulkner. She is also survived by a son, Trenton Faulkner of Derwood, MD; three daughters: Taylor Faulkner in the United States Navy and stationed in San Diego, CA, Hannah Faulkner of Derwood, MD., Haylee Faulkner of Derwood, MD; her mother, Barb Gene Edmonds Galvin of Vevay, IN and a sister, Niki Ferguson of Burlington.
Funeral services were March 10 at the Mt. Olivet Christian Church, with Rev. David Cahoon officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020