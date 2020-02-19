Jimmie Ray Miller, 66, of Crittenden, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Born on June 25, 1953 in Owen County, he was the son of the late Wilbert Coleman and Mary Emma Sturgeon Miller.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, Joyce Ann Lauderman, he is survived by a son, Jimmie Miller of Williamstown; daughters, Julie Garland of Crittenden and Gayle Miller of Dry Ridge; a brother, Wilbert Miller, Jr. of Price Hill, OH; sisters, Willena Conner and Linda Jo Etler, both of Crittenden. Eight grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wendell Miller and Donnie Miller and two sisters, Fannie Louise Ritchie and Ruth Beach.

Funeral services were held Jan. 29 at Stanley Funeral Homes – Crittenden. Burial followed in Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.