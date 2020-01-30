Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Arthur Barker. View Sign Service Information Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home 14635 Walton-Verona Road Verona , KY 41092 (859)-485-4885 Graveside service 1:00 PM New Bethel Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Arthur Barker, 80, passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

He was originally from Cracker's Neck, VA, but was a long-time resident of Crittenden, and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church most of his adult life where he also had served as a trustee.

Jimmy was an inaugural volunteer with the Verona Life Squad. He was the owner and operator of Barker's Construction, Barker's Blackberry Hill Winery and a 50-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Burien and Margie Dickenson Barker and two sisters, Anna Ruth Byrd and Evelyn Grace Lockard.

He is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Brenda Borchers as well as his children, Cindy (Barker) Adkins of Salisbury, NC and Douglas Barker of Red House, WV, along with their spouses, Michael and Jo and his grandchildren, Nicholas Adkins, Lydia (Adkins) Allen, Elliott Stevens, Savannah (Stevens) Corns and Noah Barker.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Graveside services will be held at New Bethel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with Rev. Chad Brannan officiating. Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home of Verona will be assisting the family.

Memorials can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2022 Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, KY 41092 in Jimmy Barker's name. Jimmy Arthur Barker, 80, passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.He was originally from Cracker's Neck, VA, but was a long-time resident of Crittenden, and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church most of his adult life where he also had served as a trustee.Jimmy was an inaugural volunteer with the Verona Life Squad. He was the owner and operator of Barker's Construction, Barker's Blackberry Hill Winery and a 50-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.He was proceeded in death by his parents, Burien and Margie Dickenson Barker and two sisters, Anna Ruth Byrd and Evelyn Grace Lockard.He is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Brenda Borchers as well as his children, Cindy (Barker) Adkins of Salisbury, NC and Douglas Barker of Red House, WV, along with their spouses, Michael and Jo and his grandchildren, Nicholas Adkins, Lydia (Adkins) Allen, Elliott Stevens, Savannah (Stevens) Corns and Noah Barker.In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Graveside services will be held at New Bethel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with Rev. Chad Brannan officiating. Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home of Verona will be assisting the family.Memorials can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2022 Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, KY 41092 in Jimmy Barker's name. Published in Grant County News on Jan. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close