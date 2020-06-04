Joan (Webb) Corman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Cornman, 77, of Williamstown, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.
She was born in Grant County on June 11, 1942; the daughter of the late Ira and Myrtle Webb.
Joan was a lifetime member of Williamstown Baptist Church and worked as the Director of the Williamstown Senior Center. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family whom she cherished deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Christopher Cornman. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Cornman; sons, Wayne and Cynthia (nee Chamberlain) Cornman and Steve and Tara (nee Varner) Cornman; siblings, Gay Blackburn, Bill Webb and Bobby (Lori) Webb; grandchildren, Matthew Cornman, Lyndsey Cornman and Braydon Cornman; as well as many more close relatives and friends who will carry on her legacy and cherish the many memories they made with her.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11. with a Prayer Service starting at 6 p.m. at Williamstown Baptist Church, 214 N Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097.
For those wishing to share a condolence for the family or a memory of Joan, please visit our website at www.chambersandgrubbs.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChambersandGrubbs.
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home would sincerely like to thank the Cornman family for allowing us to care for Joan and her immediate family members during this unprecedented and difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Jun. 4 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamber-Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N. Main
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved