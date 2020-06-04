Joan Cornman, 77, of Williamstown, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.
She was born in Grant County on June 11, 1942; the daughter of the late Ira and Myrtle Webb.
Joan was a lifetime member of Williamstown Baptist Church and worked as the Director of the Williamstown Senior Center. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family whom she cherished deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Christopher Cornman. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Cornman; sons, Wayne and Cynthia (nee Chamberlain) Cornman and Steve and Tara (nee Varner) Cornman; siblings, Gay Blackburn, Bill Webb and Bobby (Lori) Webb; grandchildren, Matthew Cornman, Lyndsey Cornman and Braydon Cornman; as well as many more close relatives and friends who will carry on her legacy and cherish the many memories they made with her.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11. with a Prayer Service starting at 6 p.m. at Williamstown Baptist Church, 214 N Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097.
For those wishing to share a condolence for the family or a memory of Joan, please visit our website at www.chambersandgrubbs.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChambersandGrubbs.
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home would sincerely like to thank the Cornman family for allowing us to care for Joan and her immediate family members during this unprecedented and difficult time.
Published in Grant County News from Jun. 4 to Jul. 3, 2020.