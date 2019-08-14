Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes, 75, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence.
She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mildred Roberta Gibson Vanlandingham.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Jolene Kearnes of Florence.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2019