Obituary

JoAnn Stroud Powell, 89, of Danville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at McDowell Place in Danville.

She was born June 19, 1930 in Williamstown to the late Charles and Margaret Stroud.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Stuart Powell and a daughter, Pamela Ann Powell.

Survivors include her daughter, Patti Powell (Vince DiMartino) of Danville.

After graduating from Williamstown High School, she went on to attend EKU to study piano and organ and work towards a music education certificate. She lived a life of faith, being a lifelong member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. She was active in her churches, playing for her hometown church starting at the age of 15, served as organist at Lancaster Christian Church for over 10 years and continued playing organ and piano for the church children's choir.

Later, she also was active in the hand bell choir for The First Christian Church. She was a life-long member of the Christian Women's Fellowship, CWF, where she was a circle leader for many years. She also served as a diaconate in the church for many years. She also was one of the originators of body recall where she stayed active for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to others. She loved to cook and always kept a perfect home.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at The First Christian Church of Danville with Rev. Joey Pusateri officiating.

Burial was the in Bellevue Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary Gibson, Ken Harmon, Jay Reynolds, King Pruitt, Joe Teague and John Tyler. Honorary pallbearers were Christian Women's Fellowship Group, her caregivers, Tina Clark, Judy Culver, Shelia Wilson and Megan Dykes and employees of Stuart Powell Ford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Christian Church of Danville, Lancaster Christian Church and Heritage Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at

