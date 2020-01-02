Joe Warren Thompson, 84, of Lexington, formerly of Williamstown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mae Pat Carlisle Thompson; one son, Jeffrey Denny Thompson (Chanin) of Idaho Falls, ID and one daughter, Andrea Thompson Reed (Mike) of Lexington, KY.
Joe was a son of the late Harry and Thelma Denny Thompson of Grant County. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years in Texas. He retired from IBM and owned a lawn service for 25 years before he became ill. He was a farmer; he loved working his cattle and enjoyed all kinds of animals. He loved all his clients and endeavored to do good work for them all. His memory will be cherished by his family and his only sister, Sharon E. Thompson.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary C. Thompson and Terry A. Thompson. Joe was an active member of the Clays Mill Baptist Church in Lexington-Pastor Jeff Fugate.
Funeral services were held Dec. 27 with Pastor Jeff Fugate officiating. Burial was in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-North in Williamstown with full military honors.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 2, 2020