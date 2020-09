John Charles Adams, 93, of Dry Ridge, died Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence.

In addition to his parents, the late Henry Elwood Adams and Stella Feba Daniels Adams, he was preceded in death by his brothers, little James, Vernon and Donald and sisters Libby, Edna, Dorothy and Lora.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services and burial were Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Broadridge Cemetery, Dry Ridge.

