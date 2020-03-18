Send Flowers Obituary

John Sherman Seebold, 48, husband of Salina (Little) Seebold, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.

John was born on Feb. 22, 1972 in Louisville, son of the late Kenneth Wesley and Irma Jane (Doan) Seebold Sr.

John was a Realtor with Broker Realty and he was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown, where he served on the Board of Trustees. John loved his wife, his children and his family and he enjoyed cooking.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, John David Seebold, Wesley Allan Seebold, Draylin Seebold, Brendan Mason Seebold, Penelope Candice Seebold and one son on the way, Ezra Michael Seebold; four brothers, Kenneth Wesley (Natalia) Seebold Jr., Joseph Dillard (Jenn) Seebold, Dwight David (Nicole) Seebold and Charles Wickliffe; his mother and father-in-law, Tammy and Allan Little; his brother-in-law, Charles Lee (Amy) Little and a special cousin, Nancye Miller. Funeral services were held March 18 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown, Dr. Frank Houston officiating. Burial was in Georgetown Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were John David Seebold, Kenneth Seebold Jr., Joseph Seebold, Dwight Seebold, Steve Mullins, Charles Little and Joshua Seebold. Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home. John Sherman Seebold, 48, husband of Salina (Little) Seebold, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.John was born on Feb. 22, 1972 in Louisville, son of the late Kenneth Wesley and Irma Jane (Doan) Seebold Sr.John was a Realtor with Broker Realty and he was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown, where he served on the Board of Trustees. John loved his wife, his children and his family and he enjoyed cooking.In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, John David Seebold, Wesley Allan Seebold, Draylin Seebold, Brendan Mason Seebold, Penelope Candice Seebold and one son on the way, Ezra Michael Seebold; four brothers, Kenneth Wesley (Natalia) Seebold Jr., Joseph Dillard (Jenn) Seebold, Dwight David (Nicole) Seebold and Charles Wickliffe; his mother and father-in-law, Tammy and Allan Little; his brother-in-law, Charles Lee (Amy) Little and a special cousin, Nancye Miller. Funeral services were held March 18 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown, Dr. Frank Houston officiating. Burial was in Georgetown Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers were John David Seebold, Kenneth Seebold Jr., Joseph Seebold, Dwight Seebold, Steve Mullins, Charles Little and Joshua Seebold. Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Published in Grant County News on Mar. 18, 2020

Print Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close