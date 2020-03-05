Joseph E. Hester, 72, of Crittenden, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Francis Eugene and Nell Marie Redding Hester.

Surviving is two sons, Tim Kleisinger of Hebron and Brian Hester of Norwood, OH; a brother, Fred E. Hester of Walton; two sisters, Pauline Bowman of Highland Heights and Sallie Lancaster of Dry Ridge, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: The Fred Hester KEA Retired Scholarship Fund.