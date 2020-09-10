1/
Joseph Edward Abeling Jr.
Joseph Edward Abeling, Jr., 47, of Hebron, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. 
He is survived by his wife, Rena Smith Abeling; three sons, Mason C. Abeling, Jackson H. Abeling and Tyson J. Abeling, all of Hebron; his mother, Patricia Ann Cole Abeling of Crittenden and brothers Bob Harris of Corinth and Tim Harris of Crittenden. 
Services were Aug. 27 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden and burial was in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
132 S. Main
Crittenden, KY 41030
859-428-3374
