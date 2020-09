Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Edward Abeling, Jr., 47, of Hebron, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

He is survived by his wife, Rena Smith Abeling; three sons, Mason C. Abeling, Jackson H. Abeling and Tyson J. Abeling, all of Hebron; his mother, Patricia Ann Cole Abeling of Crittenden and brothers Bob Harris of Corinth and Tim Harris of Crittenden.

Services were Aug. 27 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden and burial was in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.

