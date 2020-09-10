Joseph Edward Abeling, Jr., 47, of Hebron, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

He is survived by his wife, Rena Smith Abeling; three sons, Mason C. Abeling, Jackson H. Abeling and Tyson J. Abeling, all of Hebron; his mother, Patricia Ann Cole Abeling of Crittenden and brothers Bob Harris of Corinth and Tim Harris of Crittenden.

Services were Aug. 27 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden and burial was in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.

