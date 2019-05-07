Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua T Crupper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Fort Thomas on July 27, 1990 and was the son of Kevin Leslie Crupper and Jenny Kay Crupper.

He was married to Sarah Elizabeth Crupper on Feb. 12, 2019. He spent his entire adult life in the military. He had two deployments, the first one to Afghanistan and the second to Africa. He was currently serving as a recruiter for the U.S. Army in Florence.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Crupper of Independence; his parents, Kevin (Tonia) Crupper of Dry Ridge and Jenny Crupper of Falmouth; a son, Sage Allen Willhite and a daughter, Jade Marie Cooper, both of Independence; a brother, Matthew Logan Crupper of Dry Ridge; his paternal grandfather, Don Crupper; maternal grandmother, Sue M. O'Nan; uncles, Kim Crupper, Michael Earl O'Nan and Daniel Patrick O'Nan; aunt, Rebecca Lee Blank, a mother-in-law, Heather (Wade) Rolcik, sisters-in-laws, Molly Ann Cooper of Maysville and Makayla Marie Rolcik, along with numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Braxton David Crupper, his maternal grandfather, Earl G. O'Nan and an aunt, Tressie Sue Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday May 10 with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Williamstown Baptist Church.

Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh's brother, Matthew Crupper and fellow recruiting officers at the Florence Recruiting Office.

The lives of at least four people have been spared because of Josh's unselfish desire to have his organs donated so his life could continue on in the lives of others.

Joshua Tate Crupper, 28, of Independence, formerly of Grant County, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.He was born in Fort Thomas on July 27, 1990 and was the son of Kevin Leslie Crupper and Jenny Kay Crupper.He was married to Sarah Elizabeth Crupper on Feb. 12, 2019. He spent his entire adult life in the military. He had two deployments, the first one to Afghanistan and the second to Africa. He was currently serving as a recruiter for the U.S. Army in Florence.Survivors include his wife, Sarah Crupper of Independence; his parents, Kevin (Tonia) Crupper of Dry Ridge and Jenny Crupper of Falmouth; a son, Sage Allen Willhite and a daughter, Jade Marie Cooper, both of Independence; a brother, Matthew Logan Crupper of Dry Ridge; his paternal grandfather, Don Crupper; maternal grandmother, Sue M. O'Nan; uncles, Kim Crupper, Michael Earl O'Nan and Daniel Patrick O'Nan; aunt, Rebecca Lee Blank, a mother-in-law, Heather (Wade) Rolcik, sisters-in-laws, Molly Ann Cooper of Maysville and Makayla Marie Rolcik, along with numerous cousins.He was preceded in death by a son, Braxton David Crupper, his maternal grandfather, Earl G. O'Nan and an aunt, Tressie Sue Thompson.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday May 10 with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Williamstown Baptist Church.Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be Josh's brother, Matthew Crupper and fellow recruiting officers at the Florence Recruiting Office.The lives of at least four people have been spared because of Josh's unselfish desire to have his organs donated so his life could continue on in the lives of others. Published in Grant County News from May 9 to May 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close