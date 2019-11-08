Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Barnes. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann

Joyce was born in Owenton, KY on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Chester W. Smith and Locket Beckham Smith. She was united in marriage for 49 years to the late Vernon Ray Clifton.

Joyce is survived by her husband Calvin C. Barnes, one son, Danny Ray (Pam) Clifton of Crittenden, one daughter, Terissa Ann (David) Osborne of Dry Ridge, two brothers, Chester (Maxine) Smith, Jr. of Stanton, Jack (Brenda) Smith of Frankfort, two sister-in-laws, Shirley Smith of Frankfort, Ruth Smith of Owenton, six sisters, Shirley (Johnny) Ballard of Monterey, Barb (Harold) Purvis of Frankfort, Zelma (Donald) Wilson of Monterey, Thelma (Vernon) House of Lawrenceburg, Vickie (Wayne) Robey of Stamping Ground, Janie Belle (Mike) Collins of Stamping Ground, one brother-in-law, Glenn Whitaker of Owenton, four grandchildren, Jonathan Clifton, Melissa Clifton, Erika Niemeier, Tyler Osborne, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband Vernon, Joyce is preceded in death by two brothers, William "W.T." Smith, Clarence Smith and one sister Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker.

Joyce retired as a cook at the Grant Co. High School after 29 years. She was a member and former custodian of the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden. In former years, she loved to babysit. She also loved UK Basketball, shopping and playing cards, but most of all, she cherished every moment with her family. Joyce will be fondly missed and forever remembered by all whom knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held Oct. 27 at Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden. Bro. Dave Shanklin officiated the services. Burial was in Jonesville Cemetery in Jonesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ or the . Joyce Ann Smith Clifton Barnes, an Owenton resident, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 76.Joyce was born in Owenton, KY on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Chester W. Smith and Locket Beckham Smith. She was united in marriage for 49 years to the late Vernon Ray Clifton.Joyce is survived by her husband Calvin C. Barnes, one son, Danny Ray (Pam) Clifton of Crittenden, one daughter, Terissa Ann (David) Osborne of Dry Ridge, two brothers, Chester (Maxine) Smith, Jr. of Stanton, Jack (Brenda) Smith of Frankfort, two sister-in-laws, Shirley Smith of Frankfort, Ruth Smith of Owenton, six sisters, Shirley (Johnny) Ballard of Monterey, Barb (Harold) Purvis of Frankfort, Zelma (Donald) Wilson of Monterey, Thelma (Vernon) House of Lawrenceburg, Vickie (Wayne) Robey of Stamping Ground, Janie Belle (Mike) Collins of Stamping Ground, one brother-in-law, Glenn Whitaker of Owenton, four grandchildren, Jonathan Clifton, Melissa Clifton, Erika Niemeier, Tyler Osborne, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband Vernon, Joyce is preceded in death by two brothers, William "W.T." Smith, Clarence Smith and one sister Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker.Joyce retired as a cook at the Grant Co. High School after 29 years. She was a member and former custodian of the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden. In former years, she loved to babysit. She also loved UK Basketball, shopping and playing cards, but most of all, she cherished every moment with her family. Joyce will be fondly missed and forever remembered by all whom knew and loved her.Funeral services were held Oct. 27 at Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden. Bro. Dave Shanklin officiated the services. Burial was in Jonesville Cemetery in Jonesville.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ or the . Published in Grant County News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.