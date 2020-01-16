Joyce Gayle Cummins Hammond, 70, of Maysville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, the late James Lang and Norma Louise Gillespie Cummins and a daughter, Katie Leandra Hammond.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Paul B. Hammond and a brother, Edward Lang Cummins. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Shannon United Methodist Church. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 with Rev. Dan Frederick and Chaplain Keith Sergent officiating. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 16, 2020