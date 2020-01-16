Joyce Gayle Hammond

Joyce Gayle Cummins Hammond, 70, of Maysville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, the late James Lang and Norma Louise Gillespie Cummins and a daughter, Katie Leandra Hammond.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Paul B. Hammond and a brother, Edward Lang Cummins. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Shannon United Methodist Church. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 with Rev. Dan Frederick and Chaplain Keith Sergent officiating. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 16, 2020
