Katrina June Hoehn, 69, of Dry Ridge, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, David Hoehn; sons, David Scott Murphy, Chad Hoehn and Donny Hoehn, all of Dry Ridge; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

There will be no visitation and services will be at the convenience of the family.

