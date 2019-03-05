Kelly Paul Martin, 75, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Foley, Alabama.
He was the son of the late Elmer and Loraine Collins Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Enda Martin; a daughter, Tiffany Fields of Dry Ridge; a brother, James Martin of Morristown, Tennessee; three sisters, Edith Phelps of Ft. Thomas, Vivian Sharp of Florence and Belinda Griffin of Hebron and one granddaughter.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Private entombment was in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Taylor Mill.
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019