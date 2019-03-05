Obituary



Kelly Paul Martin, 75, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Foley, Alabama.

He was the son of the late Elmer and Loraine Collins Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Enda Martin; a daughter, Tiffany Fields of Dry Ridge; a brother, James Martin of Morristown, Tennessee; three sisters, Edith Phelps of Ft. Thomas, Vivian Sharp of Florence and Belinda Griffin of Hebron and one granddaughter.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.

Private entombment was in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Taylor Mill.



Kelly Paul Martin, 75, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Foley, Alabama.He was the son of the late Elmer and Loraine Collins Martin.Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Enda Martin; a daughter, Tiffany Fields of Dry Ridge; a brother, James Martin of Morristown, Tennessee; three sisters, Edith Phelps of Ft. Thomas, Vivian Sharp of Florence and Belinda Griffin of Hebron and one granddaughter.Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.Private entombment was in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Taylor Mill. Funeral Home Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home

500 N. Main

Williamstown , KY 41097

859-824-3374 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Grant County News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Grant County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close