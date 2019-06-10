Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Peoples Funeral Home 8340 Hwy 27 North Butler , KY 41006 (859)-472-7811 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Pendleton County on May 28, 1936 and was the son of the late Albert and Ermaline Wolfe Jenkins.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean conflict. He was retired as an over the road truck driver for Roadway Express, member of the Orion Masonic Lodge 222 and has been a Kentucky Colonel since 1975.

He married his wife of 63 years, Julia Fern Mains Jenkins on September 17, 1955.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Mary W. (Patty) Jenkins; daughters, Alberta (Tony) Rarrieck, Valerie (Dave) Ward, Myra Jo Stevens and Teresa (Steve) Gulley; sister, Martha Walford, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Lovelace, Norma Boyers and Ardella Osborne.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 11 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 12 at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church in Falmouth.

Burial was in the Turner Ridge Cemetery under full military honors by the American Legion Post 109.

Kenneth A. Jenkins, 83, of Butler, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.He was born in Pendleton County on May 28, 1936 and was the son of the late Albert and Ermaline Wolfe Jenkins.He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean conflict. He was retired as an over the road truck driver for Roadway Express, member of the Orion Masonic Lodge 222 and has been a Kentucky Colonel since 1975.He married his wife of 63 years, Julia Fern Mains Jenkins on September 17, 1955.In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Mary W. (Patty) Jenkins; daughters, Alberta (Tony) Rarrieck, Valerie (Dave) Ward, Myra Jo Stevens and Teresa (Steve) Gulley; sister, Martha Walford, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Lovelace, Norma Boyers and Ardella Osborne.Visitation was held Tuesday, June 11 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 12 at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church in Falmouth.Burial was in the Turner Ridge Cemetery under full military honors by the American Legion Post 109. Published in Grant County News from June 13 to June 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close