Kenneth A. Jenkins, 83, of Butler, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.
He was born in Pendleton County on May 28, 1936 and was the son of the late Albert and Ermaline Wolfe Jenkins.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean conflict. He was retired as an over the road truck driver for Roadway Express, member of the Orion Masonic Lodge 222 and has been a Kentucky Colonel since 1975.
He married his wife of 63 years, Julia Fern Mains Jenkins on September 17, 1955.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Mary W. (Patty) Jenkins; daughters, Alberta (Tony) Rarrieck, Valerie (Dave) Ward, Myra Jo Stevens and Teresa (Steve) Gulley; sister, Martha Walford, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Lovelace, Norma Boyers and Ardella Osborne.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 11 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 12 at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church in Falmouth.
Burial was in the Turner Ridge Cemetery under full military honors by the American Legion Post 109.
Published in Grant County News from June 13 to June 17, 2019