Kenneth A. Mason, 58, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of Loretta Mason and the late Marvin Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Mason of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; his mother, Loretta Mason; stepsons, John Szafranski and their daughter, Chantal and Mark Szanfranski; siblings, Terry Robinson, Carolyn Carson, Mike Mason, Gwen Leahy, Ann Davis, Dennis Mason, Cindy Polatka and Brad Mason.
A memorial service to celebrate his life was held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements were handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Kittanning, Pennsylvania.
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019