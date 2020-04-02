Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth William Grimes. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth William Grimes, 61, of Williamstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.

Kenneth was born May 29, 1958 in Cincinnati.

He was the son of the late Charles Elmer and Jean Courtney Aufderheide Grimes, a retired service technician for Cincinnati Coin Laundry and a member of the Banklick Baptist Church, Florence. On Feb. 24, 1996, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra Joyce Lawrence Grimes.

Kenneth was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Donald Grimes and a brother-in-law Robert Whitner.

Surviving is his wife, Sandra Grimes of Williamstown; a daughter, Jessica LaJean Grimes of Green Township, OH; two grandchildren, Johnathan William Wurzelocher and Wyatt Raymond Johnson; two sisters, Julie Grimes (Randy Gross) Whitner of Harrison, OH and Karen J. (Fames Ferrara) Farell of Colrain Township, OH; three step-sons; James Hudson of Erlanger, Marcus Overbeck and Anthony Overbeck, both of Independence; a step-daughter, Ginger Donovan of Florence; 13 step-grandchildren and a host of neighbors and friends.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the home health staff of Hospice of Hope, Maysville for the care and compassion shown by them.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Kenneth William Grimes, 61, of Williamstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.Kenneth was born May 29, 1958 in Cincinnati.He was the son of the late Charles Elmer and Jean Courtney Aufderheide Grimes, a retired service technician for Cincinnati Coin Laundry and a member of the Banklick Baptist Church, Florence. On Feb. 24, 1996, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra Joyce Lawrence Grimes.Kenneth was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Donald Grimes and a brother-in-law Robert Whitner.Surviving is his wife, Sandra Grimes of Williamstown; a daughter, Jessica LaJean Grimes of Green Township, OH; two grandchildren, Johnathan William Wurzelocher and Wyatt Raymond Johnson; two sisters, Julie Grimes (Randy Gross) Whitner of Harrison, OH and Karen J. (Fames Ferrara) Farell of Colrain Township, OH; three step-sons; James Hudson of Erlanger, Marcus Overbeck and Anthony Overbeck, both of Independence; a step-daughter, Ginger Donovan of Florence; 13 step-grandchildren and a host of neighbors and friends.The family wishes to express a special thanks to the home health staff of Hospice of Hope, Maysville for the care and compassion shown by them.A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Published in Grant County News on Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close