Kevin Douglas Hillman, 37, of Corinth, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Douglas was born Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1982, in Lexington.

He enjoyed fishing and all types of sports.

Surviving is a son, Gage Douglas Hillman of Georgetown; his parents, Wayne and Sue Hillman of Corinth; a brother, Anthony Wayne Hillman, Jr., of Corinth; a sister, Nancy Gail Kiskaden of Corinth and six nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDaniel Funeral Home, Corinth. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the Corinth IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kevin Hillman Memorial Fund, c/o McDaniel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Williamstown, KY 41097

