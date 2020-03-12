Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kory Austin James Gorman. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kory Austin James Gorman, 22, died Sunday March 8, 2020, in Dry Ridge, as the result of an automobile accident.

Kory was born June 8, 1997 in Edgewood. He was the son of Keith Anthony John and Deena Sharon Henry Gorman.

In addition to his parents, Kory is survived by three brothers, Keary Anthony John Gorman of Anderson, OH, Koy Alexander Joseph Gorman of Dry Ridge and Ky Aaron Jacob Gorman of Dry Ridge; a sister, Keara Alizabeth Jaclyn Gorman of Dry Ridge; maternal grandmother, Sudie Henry of Williamstown; a cousin, Johnathon Gatewood of Dry Ridge; best friends, Patrick Smith of Crittenden and Dylon Vance of Dry Ridge and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The love of his life, Taylor Souder, also passed away in the accident.

Kory was a construction worker and a member of the Knoxville Baptist Church. He was a 2015 graduate of Grant County High School. His greatest passion was trucks, whether he was working on them or driving.

Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the funeral home.

