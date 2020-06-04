Lavonda Webster Race, 82, of Dry Ridge, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Warsaw.

Lavonda was born Jan. 26, 1938 in Owen County. She was the daughter of the late Thurman D. and Mary Ann Martin Webster.

She was a homemaker and retired Quality Control Inspector for Levi Straus in Florence and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Jonesville.

On July 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to her husband, Donald Gene Race, who preceded her in death in 2007.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Race; a grandson, Brian Scott Race and a brother, James Webster.

Surviving are two sons, Tony (Rachel) Race of Warsaw and Keith (Teresa) Race of Dry Ridge; daughters, Rhonda (Mike) Marksberry of Jonesville and Sherry (Brian) Hauer of Brownstown, IN, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Jonesville Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store