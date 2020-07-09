1/1
Lillian (Antrobus) Prince
1942 - 2020
Lillian Antrobus Prince, 78, of Falmouth, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 16, 1942 in Cynthiana, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Antrobus. On Aug. 10, 1963, she married Delbert Prince and he survives her passing.
In addition to her husband Delbert, she is survived by two children, Lisa (Debbie) Sanders and Troy (Kim) Prince; three grandchildren, Austin Prince, Christine Prince and Dakota Sanders and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Diana Tatum.
She was preceded in death by five siblings, Minnie Harper, Anna Hasank, Clarence Antrobus, Everett Antrobus and William Antrobus and two grandchildren, Michael and Brandon Prince.
Graveside services were held July 6 at the Prince Family Cemetery in Fleming County. Pallbearers for the service will be Ron Maddox, Cole Maddox, Troy Prince, Kenneth Tatum, Lisa Sanders and Debbie Sanders.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Hope: 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, KY 41056.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Grant County News from Jul. 9 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

