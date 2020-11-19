Lillian Walter Hamm, 75, of Dry Ridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Aug. 18, 1945 in Grant County, she was the daughter of the late James and Alma Perkins Walters.

On May 18, 1968, she was united in marriage to Herman W. Hamm; he survives. She retired as a housekeeper from Skyway Inn in Williamstown; she was also a caregiver and loved babysitting. Her hobbies included reading and watching television, but after retirement she took up coloring. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors, in addition to her husband of 52 years, Herman, include a son, Nicholas (Heather) Hamm of Crittenden; sisters, Lois Nickels of Dry Ridge, Barbara (Harry) Cook of Corinth and a granddaughter, Alexandria Hamm of Crittenden. Three nieces and six nephews also survive.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilbert Walters and sisters, Betty West and Rosemary Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Stanley Funeral Homes (Williamstown location) with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating. Burial followed in Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's memory to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, in care of Stanley Funeral Homes P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store