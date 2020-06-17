Linda Carol Murphy
Linda Carol Murphy, 63, of Williamstown, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. 
She is survived by a son, Steve A. White of Williamstown; a sister, Debbie Ann Sexton of Williamstown; a brother, Nicholas W. Moore of Dry Ridge and two grandchildren. 
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.
