Linda Carol Murphy, 63, of Williamstown, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice.
She is survived by a son, Steve A. White of Williamstown; a sister, Debbie Ann Sexton of Williamstown; a brother, Nicholas W. Moore of Dry Ridge and two grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.