Linda Lou Mastin Webster, 72, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Unit in Edgewood.
She was the widow of Terry Lee Webster.
Mrs. Webster was born on January 12, 1948 to the late Wm. Edward and Cecil Whitton Mastin.
Mrs. Webster was preceded in death by her husband Terry Webster in 2018. She is survived by a daughter, Angie R. Scroggins of Williamstown; a brother, David Mastin of Walton and two grandchildren, Michael and Sarah Scroggins.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 16 with the Rev. Gayliss Gaines officiating. Committal services were held on Tuesday, March 17 at the KY Veteran's Cemetery North in Williamstown. Memorials are suggested to the KY Veterans Cemetery Memorial Wreath Fund.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 18, 2020