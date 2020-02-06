Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Paulette Robinson. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Linda Paulette Camfield Robinson, 71, a Corinth resident, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Bernard "Bernie" Robinson.

Mrs. Robinson was a homemaker in recent years. She was a former employee of Sun Manufacturing for 20 years. She was a member of the Williamstown Church of God. She loved to cook and was well known for her homemade cheesecake. She loved the Cincinnati Reds and loved to dance to all types of music.

On July 17, 1948 in English, KY, Linda was born to the late Thomas Camfield and Elsie Gainus. She was united in marriage to Bernie Robinson on Feb. 13, 1999.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Troy Quire of Bethlehem, KY, Howard "Buddy" (Cindy) Chipman, Jr. of Gulf Breeze, FL and Robert A. Chipman of Florence; two daughters, Stacey (Mark) Cornell of Burlington and Laura (Brandon) Rose of Dry Ridge; a sister, Maryann Cochran of Jeffersonville, IN; 18 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, with Pastor Wayne Gulliams officiating. Future burial will be at the convenience of the family in the KY Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.

