Lisa Karen Hastings, 61, a resident of DeMossville, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Villaspring of Erlanger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sunday, Jan. 18, 1959 in Pineville, she was the daughter of Lemuel Johnson and the late Gracie Marie Roark Helton.
In Aug. of 1984, Lisa was united in marriage to Stephen Michael Hastings; he preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2008. She was the Executive Secretary for Gateway Community & Technical College, formerly Northern Kentucky Technical College. She was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton Co. High School.
Survivors include her father, Lemuel (Tina) Johnson of Clarkston, MI; a son, Zach (Shelby) Hastings of Walton and a sister, Jeana Billman of Vanceburg. Four grandchildren also survive: Landon, Bristol, Stephen and Elijah Hastings, who lovingly called her "Mamaw". Also surviving are aunts and uncles: June (David) Haste of Bronston; Sonny (Brenda) Roark of Monroe, OH; Mossy Greer of Cincinnati; cousins, Todd Osborne, Chris Osborne, April Senters, Trina Fuson, Angie Williams and her nieces and nephews, Khalee Bradley, Rumar Billman, Sarah Oakley, Andrea Hastings, Michael Afterkirk and Ashlee Webster. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ron Helton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3 at Stanley Funeral Home (Crittenden location) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. and burial following in the Crittenden Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Hastings, Andy Hastings, Michael Afterkirk, David "Porky" Sullivan, Ray "Dumpy" Dalton and Chris Osborne.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to close friends and family. Any condolences may be left on Lisa's obituary listed under www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to: American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.