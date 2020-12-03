1/
Lisa Karen Hastings
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Karen Hastings, 61, a resident of DeMossville, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Villaspring of Erlanger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sunday, Jan. 18, 1959 in Pineville, she was the daughter of Lemuel Johnson and the late Gracie Marie Roark Helton.
In Aug. of 1984, Lisa was united in marriage to Stephen Michael Hastings; he preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2008. She was the Executive Secretary for Gateway Community & Technical College, formerly Northern Kentucky Technical College. She was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton Co. High School.
Survivors include her father, Lemuel (Tina) Johnson of Clarkston, MI; a son, Zach (Shelby) Hastings of Walton and a sister, Jeana Billman of Vanceburg. Four grandchildren also survive: Landon, Bristol, Stephen and Elijah Hastings, who lovingly called her "Mamaw". Also surviving are aunts and uncles: June (David) Haste of Bronston; Sonny (Brenda) Roark of Monroe, OH; Mossy Greer of Cincinnati; cousins, Todd Osborne, Chris Osborne, April Senters, Trina Fuson, Angie Williams and her nieces and nephews, Khalee Bradley, Rumar Billman, Sarah Oakley, Andrea Hastings, Michael Afterkirk and Ashlee Webster. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ron Helton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3 at Stanley Funeral Home (Crittenden location) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. and burial following in the Crittenden Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Hastings, Andy Hastings, Michael Afterkirk, David "Porky" Sullivan, Ray "Dumpy" Dalton and Chris Osborne.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to close friends and family. Any condolences may be left on Lisa's obituary listed under www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to: American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Burial
Crittenden Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
132 S. Main
Crittenden, KY 41030
859-428-3374
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved