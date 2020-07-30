Lloyd Harold Davis, 79, of Crittenden, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Cincinnati.

He was the son of the late Dennie and Meda Taulbee Davis.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was also preceded in death by seven of his siblings; Jimmy, Otis, Donnie Davis, Wilma Davis, Glenna Dues, Rhonda Feagan and Fern Atha.

Surviving is his wife, Daniese; three sons, Darrin Davis of Dry Ridge, Todd Davis of Williamstown and Joshua Davis of Crittenden; a daughter, Shannon Maddox of Sparta; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Vincent Davis of Dry Ridge, Mike Davis of Warsaw and Greg Davis of Verona and three sisters; Vernice Rae of Hebron, Sherry Napier of Union and Trudy Davis of Florence.

Graveside Services were held Saturday, July 25, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Dry Ridge.

