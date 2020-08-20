Lola Ruth Terrell, 78, of the Jonesville Community, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence.

Born July 7, 1942 in Robbins, TN, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Carrie Hamby Griffith.

On Sept. 30, 1961, Lola was united in marriage to Harold Wayne Terrell, Sr.; after 55 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2017.

She retired from IRS as a tax examiner. She was much involved in the ministries of her church, Macedonia Baptist Church, where she especially loved singing in the choir.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cornhole, euchre and pitching horseshoes. Growing up in eastern Tennessee, she loved playing softball; she was a 1959 graduate of Robbins High School, where she played on the basketball team.

She leaves to celebrate her legacy a daughter, Tammy (Eddie) Denece Jones of Dry Ridge; a son, Todd (Marlene) Terrell of Burlington; five sisters, Maxie (Arvil) Overton of Elgin, TN, Maudia (Ed) Ellis of Florence, Zelma (Norton) Tate of Huntsville, TN, Margie (Phillip) Williams of Dayton and Bonnie (Jimmy) Lawson of Robbins, TN.

Five grandchildren also survive: Brandee Terrell, Jeffrey (Baylee) Terrell, Addison Jones, Makayla Terrell and Maison Terrell, a great-grandson, Paxton Terrell and two great-granddaughters, Kaydence Terrell and Brook Terrell; a sister-in-law, Connie Griffith and a brother-in-law, M.C. Gore.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Wayne Terrell, Jr. on Jan. 23, 2004; two brothers, Donald Griffith and Lonzie Griffith and two sisters, Jean Dickey and Claudia Gore.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Stanley Funeral Homes, Williamstown. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

