Lona Richardson Martin, 65, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her Edgewood residence.
Lona was born on May 7, 1955 in Owenton to the late Wayne and Eloise (Colvin) Richardson. During her life, Lona worked as a Senior Sales Representative for Cincinnati Bell and retired after 44 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Bill R. Martin; children, Nicole L. Trimpe (Mike) and Nathan A. Martin (Ashley); grandchildren, Stella Trimpe, Jack Trimpe and Maxwell Martin and a sister, Risa R. Hazard (Ron).
Public services will be held at a later date and an updated obituary will be published at that time. Memorial contributions can be sent to the or St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Grant County News on May 21, 2020